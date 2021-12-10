The end is near for Church Street Manor. 12 residents remain in property slated for redevelopment

About a dozen residents at Church Street Manor still have no place to go, months after being notified that the property will be transformed into an affordable housing complex at the start of next year.



“I don't think so,” said 62-year-old Charles Lawson when asked if he thinks he’ll find a new home before Christmas. “I mean, that would be nice, but I wish we had more time. I think we need more time.”

Lawson was born with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. Affordable housing in the area is generally hard to come by, but it is especially difficult for folks such as Lawson who require handicap accessibility.

“The problem is that there are just not enough one-bedroom apartments available, and particularly not enough one-bedroom handicap-accessible apartments,” said Beth Oropeza, the relocation specialist hired by the Gainesville Housing Authority, which manages the property.

“It weighs on me greatly,” she said. “When I wake up in the middle of the night worrying, I'm worried about these folks.”

Oropeza added, though, that residents who began searching in the spring, and who have family members advocating for them, have been able to find apartments that are handicap accessible. The property initially had 39 residents.

“I don’t believe anybody is going to be on the street,” said Beth Brown, executive director of the GHA. “I have never been involved in anything like this, so I have no idea, legally, what can and cannot be done. But I would not anticipate there's going to be people put out on the street by Christmas.”