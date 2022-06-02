Developer believes this potential venue site in North Hall could attract filmmakers

A massive home off Lake Lanier in North Hall could be converted into an events venue and possible film production site.

Wyoming-based Norris Development is seeking the development on 8 acres at 4726 Shirley Road, and is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission with the request on Monday, June 6.

“Since purchasing this unique property in October 2021, the interest received for the opportunity to host events and provide as a short-term rental has been overwhelming,” David Norris of Norris Development said in a letter to county officials.

“I have also been approached by several individuals from the film-producing industry, requesting use of the property for future filming of movies and commercials.”

Norris, who bought the home for $2.8 million, said he plans to call the property “Bellissimo Castle Venue.”

“I believe that this property has the potential to become a future ‘location of interest’ … and hopefully bring additional tourism revenue into Hall County.”