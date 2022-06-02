Developer believes this potential venue site in North Hall could attract filmmakers

Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed events venue on Shirley Road in North Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 6
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
A massive home off Lake Lanier in North Hall could be converted into an events venue and possible film production site.
Wyoming-based Norris Development is seeking the development on 8 acres at 4726 Shirley Road, and is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission with the request on Monday, June 6.
“Since purchasing this unique property in October 2021, the interest received for the opportunity to host events and provide as a short-term rental has been overwhelming,” David Norris of Norris Development said in a letter to county officials.
“I have also been approached by several individuals from the film-producing industry, requesting use of the property for future filming of movies and commercials.”
Norris, who bought the home for $2.8 million, said he plans to call the property “Bellissimo Castle Venue.”
“I believe that this property has the potential to become a future ‘location of interest’ … and hopefully bring additional tourism revenue into Hall County.”
Shirley Road is a scenic, mostly residential road, jutting off Mount Vernon Road and dead-ending at Lake Lanier.
The home on the property has about 9,000 square feet, consisting of eight bedrooms, eight full baths and two half-baths, Norris said.
As a venue, no more than 125 guests would be allowed on the property on the day of the event and up to 16 guests would be allowed to stay overnight, he said.
Norris is requesting to rezone the site from vacation cottage to agricultural-residential and a special use permit to allow for the venue.
Norris said he believes the property “is not encroaching on or invasive to any other residences.”
“There is one home that is adjacent … and the space between the two homes is buffered by several trees,” he said. “ The homeowner should not feel any impact or have any concerns about our requested usage to schedule special events on the property.”
However, opposition to the request, including from neighbors, is mounting.
“We have lived at the end of Shirley Road for 26 years and hate the thought of a wedding venue in our quiet residential area,” Brian Babcock said in an email to the county that’s part of Hall planning documents. “This would increase noise, traffic and likely cause dangerous driving situations on an already difficult road.”
A petition to stop the request also is on change.org.
“Sound carries over water, so residents on this part of the lake will ‘attend’ every event, whether you want to or not,” the petition states.
Planning staff recommend approval of the request with conditions. The planning board will issue a formal recommendation of approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is scheduled to hold a public hearing and take final action on July 14.