Latest construction timeline for planned tavern, event center in downtown Gainesville

The Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern and Boot Barn event center in downtown Gainesville could start hosting live concerts early next year.



“We’re going to have a great slate as soon as we open, and we expect to have some real headliners to kick it off in a grand fashion,” Notes Live COO Bob Mudd said Tuesday, July 5.

Construction is ongoing at the site where Engine 209 once stood at 315 Broad St., and, despite some common supply chain delays, Mudd said the project is on track for both its restaurant and event center to open in the first quarter of 2023.

The 15,000-square-foot event center will seat more than 400 people for regular concerts, sharing the site with a 9,000-square-foot Bourbon Brothers restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will be one of few restaurants in downtown Gainesville with dedicated parking, and 40 public parking spaces were recently built by the city next door at Poultry Park.