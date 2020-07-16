Company looking to build 750,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center in Flowery Branch

A developer looking to build a 750,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center in Flowery Branch has asked the city if it could speed up the rezoning process.



“They’re wanting to occupy the building by September or October 2021 and because of that, they have a very tight time frame of getting the rezoning, having the clearing (done) and then construction on the building site itself,” Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew told City Council Thursday, July 16.

He didn’t name the developer, which is working with a Realtor in representing a company that wants to build the center.

“They’re looking at a number of sites within this area,” Andrew said.

He told the council he asked the developer if a rezoning application could be submitted by Aug. 1 or Aug. 15 – which would shorten the process – and “they indicated that they could.”