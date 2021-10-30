Church Street Manor getting much-needed renovations, but current residents won't get to enjoy them

Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, which currently manages the property, said they have hired a relocation specialist to help the 39 residents find alternative housing options, which involves gathering all the paperwork the Department of Community Affairs requires before issuing a voucher.

Residents have the option of receiving a voucher, which would allow them to rent through any private landlord willing to oblige, or move to a subsidized complex in Union City, where the HUD contract for the Manor property has been transferred. One resident said she is headed to Union City, but most have opted for the voucher, Brown said.

But there is a problem: There aren’t many places they can go, and the voucher expires in 120 days.

“There's a housing shortage, and there's not a whole lot of landlords in the area that accept section 8 vouchers,” Brown said. “And so we're having to look maybe outside of where people would ideally want to live.”

When asked if he had anywhere to go, Donnie Forrester, a 69-year-old resident who has lived on the property for seven years, said, “God no. If there was, that's where we’d be, but there ain't nothing. There ain't no alternative.”