Church seeks this exception to build off Friendship Road in South Hall

A prefabricated metal building is all the Korean-American church says it can afford right now. The question is whether that’s good enough for Hall County.

“A metal building was our only option due to its cost, which is … less expensive compared to other options available in the current construction market,” Bethel Faith Baptist Church says in Hall County planning documents.

As such, the church is seeking a variance, or exception, in non-residential design standards Hall County has on its main roadways, such as Friendship Road/Ga. 347. The 8,400-square-foot church is proposed on 9 acres at 3331 Friendship Road, between Spout Springs and Hog Mountain roads in South Hall.