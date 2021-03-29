A breakdown of the 3 major construction projects underway in downtown Gainesville

The chattering of construction crews and the clanking and plundering of high-beams and hammers have become a usual soundtrack in downtown Gainesville.



There are three major construction projects either in progress or scheduled for 202, and Gainesville's Planning Director Rusty Ligon told The Times that when completed, the various projects should meet a decade-long need for residential spaces downtown. There are also two government projects adding parking and improving streets in the area.

“When we started planning efforts for our Master Plan in 2015, the No. 1 need that residents expressed was residential units and spaces downtown,” Ligon said. “It’s accurate to say it’s been a need that’s been prevalent for about a decade.”

Two ongoing projects done through private contracting are underway, with a third project set for groundbreaking in early-May.