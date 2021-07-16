Boat/RV storage proposed for this residential section of Falcon Parkway in South Hall

An aging part of Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Plainview Road in South Hall could get a makeover.
A developer is seeking to tear down four homes and renovate two newer homes in plans for a 124-unit boat and recreational vehicle storage facility on nearly 4 acres at 3818 Falcon Parkway, according to a Hall County planning report.
Hung Lam, who is seeking a rezoning of the property to allow for the business, says he hopes the business will be “aesthetically pleasing.”
Plans also call for putting up a “visually pleasing security fence” around the property.
“We want to be good stewards of the land and be good neighbors to our friends in Hall County,” he said.
Hall County planning staff recommends approval of the project, with several conditions, including that access to the development must be approved by Hall traffic officials and possibly the Georgia Department of Transportation, as Falcon Parkway is a state route.
The property is designated as residential in the county’s comprehensive land-use plan, but it’s also considered to be in an “employment corridor.” Just south of the proposed businesses and near Exit 14 are warehouse projects that are under development, including tool maker Makita in Flowery Branch.
“The proposed use is … in keeping with the existing development pattern in the area,” according to Hall planners.
Lam’s request, changing the zoning classification to highway business from agricultural-residential, is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, July 19.
The board will decide whether to recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which has scheduled an Aug. 26 public hearing and final vote on the matter.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for a proposed boat and recreational vehicle storage facility on Falcon Parkway in South Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, July 19
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville