Baggage car making big move for The Chair Factory’s big plans

Workers jacked up the car earlier this week for the move, which is set to begin at 8 a.m. and last about 45 minutes, Cheeley said.



Gainesville Police will be helping with the effort, spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

The move is taking place early Saturday so “as to not impact traffic during peak times,” he said.

Still, downtown motorists will need to be aware of road closures as the car is moved.

The effort will be similar to a house being moved, with the route involving Jesse Jewell Parkway, Queen City Parkway and Davis Street. The old chair factory sits on a block bounded by Davis, Grove Street, Industrial Boulevard and Pine Street.

Cheeley said he plans to lead the way, driving a wood-paneled 1948 Jeep Willys, or “Woody,” which “is going to be the mascot” at his development.

The Chair Factory is already in place, but Cheeley has added property at the old Georgia Chair Co. site. The baggage car, when fully restored, will basically become a dining car with a platform overlooking the city’s Midland Greenway, as part of an overall development that will be called “Midland Social.”

“We want people to come there and interact with (each other) and socialize,” Cheeley said. “We’re going to have beautiful grounds and sodded grass, and the rail car is going to be a central gathering place.”



