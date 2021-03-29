Apartments, subdivisions, retail: The many ways South Hall is growing

Grading is underway for a 342-unit apartment complex off Hog Mountain Road across from Cash Road and next to Flowery Branch High School. And a 312-unit complex is rising from the ground off Martin Road across from Martin Technology Academy of Math and Science.

Subdivisions also are being built featuring single-family homes and townhomes throughout Flowery Branch and along McEver Road into Oakwood.

Even older subdivisions, such as Sterling on the Lake, a 1,000-acre development permitted for up to 2,000 homes, are taking part in the growth.

Construction started last year on an 86-acre, 214-lot, active adult section off Capitola Farm Road near Scarlet Way.

“We knew growth was coming and would be here about this time,” Flowery Branch Mike Miller said in a recent interview, “but it’s almost like it’s way more than we thought.”

Flowery Branch agendas are packed full with developments, with meetings usually lasting hours as council members discuss housing designs and subdivision layouts in great detail.

More development is on the horizon, as just in recent weeks, the council discussed a project involving 140 townhomes and 199 single-family detached homes off Mulberry Street and a proposal for 73 townhomes and 26,400 square feet of retail space off McEver Road at Gainesville Street/G.C. Crow Road.