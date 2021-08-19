Active-adult community on McEver Road could bulk up by 112 townhomes

McEver Mill subdivision on McEver Road in Oakwood could grow by 112 townhomes.



The active-adult community has been under development since 2017, filling up with one-story attached homes. Atlanta-based developer Rockhaven Homes LLC now is seeking to build the townhomes on 14 acres inside the development.

The townhomes would be built off Bishops Lane, the main road into McEver Mill, as well as off Fullerton Drive, Rutledge Drive, Fairfax Drive and Medlock Lane, according to Oakwood records.

McEver Mill, which was approved for 105 one-story attached homes, is just south of Old Flowery Branch Road and less than a mile south of busy Mundy Mill Road.

The community has already been zoned as a planned residential development.

Rockhaven is seeking Oakwood’s approval for a change in the design to reduce lot widths — a move that would add seven townhomes to the development, according to city records.

The new design does call for two-car garages instead of one-car garages as they are “more widely appealing,” Rockhaven says in its application.

The Oakwood Planning Commission considered the request earlier this week and forwarded it to Oakwood City Council with no recommendation. The council will consider the request in September for a final vote.

Brad Hughes, spokesman for Rockhaven, couldn’t be reached for comment.



