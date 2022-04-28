5 updates on Gainesville downtown development from chamber presentation

Downtown Gainesville’s appearance has vastly changed in recent years with ongoing development.

Here are a few updates about ongoing work in the area that were given Thursday, April 28, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors meeting. Presenters were Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon and Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction based downtown.

Also, Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey talked about downtown work at Thursday’s Gainesville City Council work session.

Street paving close to wrapping up

Downtown paving as part of the city’s streetscaping is almost finished.

Upgrades still need to be done on Academy Street upgrades, Couvillon said.

The $2.9 million streetscaping, which has been underway for more than a year, has involved sprucing up and beautifying portions of Bradford, Washington, Green and Spring streets near the square.

The project has called for new trees, decorative streetlights, and benches and brick accents along sidewalks in some areas. Wider sidewalks also will give restaurants an outdoor dining option.

New parking deck could open June 1

The new North Parking Deck is on track to open June 1.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the opening, he told Gainesville City Council during a work session.

Construction began in 2021 on the 410-space deck at 100 Brenau Ave. NW, off Academy Street. The deck is jointly funded by Gainesville and Hall County, with the city contributing $4 million and the county paying $5 million.