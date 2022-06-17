44 townhomes proposed amid single-family homes in North Hall neighborhood

An Atlanta developer is proposing a 44-townhome development in a single-family home neighborhood off Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall.

“The intent is to create more housing and amenities for people, as this area is steadily growing,” said Tyrus Brown in a narrative that’s part of Hall County planning documents. “The demand for affordable housing has increased due to the number of people moving into Gainesville.”

Prices would range from $200,000 to $350,000, he told The Times on Friday, June 17.



