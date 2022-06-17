44 townhomes proposed amid single-family homes in North Hall neighborhood

Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for 44-townhome development
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 20
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
An Atlanta developer is proposing a 44-townhome development in a single-family home neighborhood off Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall.
“The intent is to create more housing and amenities for people, as this area is steadily growing,” said Tyrus Brown in a narrative that’s part of Hall County planning documents. “The demand for affordable housing has increased due to the number of people moving into Gainesville.”
Prices would range from $200,000 to $350,000, he told The Times on Friday, June 17.
The nearly 10-acre development is proposed at 3596 Meadow Lane, tucked in between Greencrest Road, Garden Boulevard, Rosedale Circle and Wesley Drive.
Seven buildings would be on the property, as well as a pocket park, playground, half basketball court, and an area for a gazebo and picnic tables, planning documents state.
Brown said he would like to complete the project in 14-18 months.
Hall planning staff is recommending denial of the project, including that the development “is not in character with the established single-family detached neighborhood that surrounds the property,” planning documents state.
The issue goes before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, June 20. Brown is seeking to rezone the property from residential to planned residential district.
The commission will issue a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will take a final vote at a public hearing set for July 28.