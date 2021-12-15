399 townhomes and single-family homes proposed at this Gillsville Highway location

Nearly 400 homes are proposed on 347 mostly wooded acres off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323 in East Hall.

Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. is seeking to build 107 townhomes and 292 single-family detached homes at 2955 Gillsville Highway, near Joe Parker Road.

The proposed development would include amenity areas, with some amenities shared among all homes and others possibly “developed for specific pods within the development,” according to Hall County planning documents.