399 townhomes and single-family homes proposed at this Gillsville Highway location

Nearly 400 homes are proposed on 347 mostly wooded acres off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323 in East Hall.
Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. is seeking to build 107 townhomes and 292 single-family detached homes at 2955 Gillsville Highway, near Joe Parker Road.
The proposed development would include amenity areas, with some amenities shared among all homes and others possibly “developed for specific pods within the development,” according to Hall County planning documents.
The main entrance would be off Gillsville Highway and an emergency-only access drive would be off Joe Parker Road, the documents say.
Further details about the project, including prices, weren’t available.
Ethan Underwood, lawyer in the project, couldn’t be reached for comment.
The project is expected to take six years to build, with grading of the property taking place in the first year, according to a document from Underwood.
Forestar is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 20, requesting rezoning from residential to planned residential development to allow for the development.
Hall County planning officials are recommending denial of the project, saying the development “is inconsistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan.”
Underwood contends that the development “is compatible with surrounding properties and land use, specifically the residential use by surrounding single-family homes.”
The planning commission only recommends approval or denial. The Hall County Board of Commissioners would have final say in a meeting set for Jan. 27.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed 399 homes off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE