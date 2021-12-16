340-home development resurfaces in Flowery Branch. Here are details

A proposal for nearly 340 homes off Mulberry Street has resurfaced in Flowery Branch.
Developer Bill Stark is again asking the city to rezone six parcels totaling 118 acres off Mulberry Street near Phil Niekro Boulevard to allow for the development.
Flowery Branch City Council voted in June to reject the proposal.
At that meeting, council members didn’t discuss the vote, but In earlier meetings, they expressed concerns about the project, especially density and potential traffic impacts. Mulberry Street connects with Phil Niekro Boulevard not far from Phil Niekro’s intersection with Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 near downtown.
As with the previous application, the new one seeks to rezone the 118 acres from light industrial to multifamily “with the intention to construct a residential community consisting of single-family detached homes and townhomes.”
Details about the new proposal weren't available Thursday, Dec. 16.
The proposed development was scheduled to go before City Council Thursday night for a public hearing. Council ended up voting to postpone the matter, at the developer’s request, to January.