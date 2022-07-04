335 homes, including townhomes, proposed in this once-quiet area of Flowery Branch

A once-rural landscape in Flowery Branch could further change with the latest housing proposal calling for 335 homes.

Duluth-based Edge City Properties is proposing 149 townhomes and 186 single-family detached homes on nearly 61 acres at 5183 Gainesville St., just south of McEver Road.

A map of the project shows the development on both sides of Gainesville Street, which is a key entryway into Flowery Branch from McEver Road. The development also would feature an amenities area, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts and some greenspace areas.

“Flowery Branch is really trying to promote their downtown area, so this project is within (walking distance) to downtown,” said Mike Dye of Edge City Properties on Friday, July 1.

“They’re trying to bring in and attract restaurants, as well as other retail uses, for their town center and the parks. I think this project complements what they’re trying to do.”