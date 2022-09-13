320 apartments proposed in this well-known East Hall community

The Rabbittown community in East Hall might be getting a 320-unit apartment complex.

Atlanta-based InLine Communities LLC is looking to build the development on 28 acres at 2191, 2211 and 2233 Old Cornelia Highway, off Jesse Jewell Parkway and east of Interstate 985’s Exit 24 near Rabbittown Cafe.

The development would include a clubhouse and fitness center, a pool/amenity area, as well as mulched walking trails throughout the property. About 12 acres would be kept as open space and “will be extensively landscaped,” according to Hall County planning documents.

Also, 2 acres at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Old Cornelia Highway would be reserved for commercial development.

According to the documents, one-bedroom units would be 750-900 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,300 to $1,500; two-bedroom units, 1,100-1,250 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,600 to $1,800; and three-bedroom units, 1,300-1,500 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,850 to $2,000.

“The creation of this development in this area will provide a live-work environment for future residents by providing quality new housing with lower commute times to nearby employment centers,” said Bryan Musolf, InLine manager, in a letter to county officials.

“Residents will have convenient access to downtown Gainesville and other nearby shopping and services, via Jesse Jewell Parkway. Interstate-985 is conveniently located less than a half mile from the site, providing quick access to various job centers and attractions in the greater metro area.”

The project would take about 18 months to complete, documents state.

The development is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 19. InLine Communities is seeking to rezone the 28 acres from residential and highway business to planned residential development.

Planning staff is recommending denial of the project for several reasons, including density. At 11.42 units per acre, the development exceeds the area’s rural residential designation in the county’s comprehensive plan. The rural residential designation calls for 1 unit per acre.

The planning commission would issue a formal recommendation of approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to hold a public hearing and final vote on Oct. 27.



