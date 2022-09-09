Up to 300 apartments could be at this location off Interstate 985 in South Hall

Grading has started on the 263-unit expansion of an apartment complex in a growing multi-use area off Martin Road and Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 in Oakwood.

“They might try to amend the plans to increase the number to around 300,” said Dan Schultz, Oakwood’s community development director, of the development at 4050 Pauline Drive.

The project marks the second phase of Advenir at Flowery Branch, off Martin Road, across from the Hall County School System’s Martin Technology Academy. The first phase off 1000 Overbrook Drive has 312 units.

The development features several residential buildings, plus a clubhouse, according to a map provided by the city. Further details weren’t available as of Friday, Sept. 9.

The apartments also will be near H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, which leads to Interstate 985’s Exit 14, which opened in 2020.

And it’s also next to a 15-acre commercial site approved in 2019 by the council.

The council has previously approved a Wendy’s restaurant and convenience store/gas station at the site. A new road is also planned for the site, running between Ga. 13 and Overbrook Drive.

Also, Oakwood City Council voted in July to approve a site plan for Christian Brothers Automotive, a car repair center with locations in metro Atlanta.

The site can be used for a drive-in restaurant, banks, medical offices and car washes. Hotels would be excluded on the site, per the council’s action. Also, individual site plans, such as the automotive center, would have to be approved by the City Council.

Two more tracts are available, Schultz said.