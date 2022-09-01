202 townhomes, detached homes proposed in this area off Price Road in North Hall

A fast-growing area in North Hall could see more housing.

A 60-acre development featuring 60 single-family detached homes and 142 townhomes are proposed off Price Road west of Thompson Bridge Road.

It would be near Treesort, a 220-unit gated apartment under development, and Lanier Village Estates, a retirement community that’s adding 31 cottages.

Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates is proposing the latest development, which would feature detached homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet in size and townhomes ranging 1,000 to 1,500 square feet, according to Hall County planning documents.

The development would feature an amenities site, including a cabana, gathering space, picnic table, and children’s playground. A trail would lead from the amenities to near the entrance on Price Road. A dog park is proposed in the townhomes section.

A site plan for the project shows an existing house that would be “repurposed into another use for the community,” the documents state. “Those uses may include … a private residence, event venue, short-term rental, or group home for special needs children or adults.”

Price ranges for the homes weren’t available as of Thursday, Sept. 1.

Rochester is seeking to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with the development request. The firm is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential, residential and vacation cottage to planned residential development.

Planning staff are recommending denial, saying the development would be too dense. The maximum density allowed is 2 units per acre, and Rochester’s request calls for 3.34 units per acre.

Brian Rochester of Rochester & Associates has a different take on the density.

“There are apartments under construction, there are townhomes right next to us,” he said. “Both of those are a lot more dense than this development is.”

The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will make a final decision at a later meeting.