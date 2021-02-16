BREAKING
Expect icy roads Feb. 16 across North Georgia as cold air follows rain
Schools and government offices delay opening
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
202-home subdivision gets initial OK at this Oakwood location
02162021 HOUSES
The Oakwood Planning Commission meets Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Oakwood. - photo by Jeff Gill

A 202-home subdivision off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 south of Plainview Road in Oakwood was given initial approval Monday, Feb. 15.

The 67-acre development would be between Parks Road and Warren Road, about 1 mile north of Martin Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 14.


The Oakwood Planning Commission recommended approval of Forestar Group Inc.’s request to rezone the property from single-family residential, highway business and agricultural to multi-family residential.

The request now goes before the Oakwood City Council for a final vote at a later meeting.

The subdivision would feature a clubhouse and swimming pool, with houses ranging in price from high $200,000s to mid -$300,000, said Brian Rochester of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates.

Also, the subdivision would be developed by the same company that is building the 255-home Prescott subdivision off McEver Road in Oakwood, across from West Hall High School. That development features a 16-acre site off Chamblee Road for commercial development.

Regional events