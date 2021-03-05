2 housing, 1 industrial proposal go before Oakwood City Council on March 8

Actions involving nearly 500 new proposed housing units and a 51-acre industrial site under development are set for public hearings Monday, March 8, before the Oakwood City Council.
Here’s a look at the proposals:
Rezoning sought for 202-home subdivision
A 202-home subdivision is proposed off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 south of Plainview Road.
The 67-acre development would be between Parks Road and Warren Road, about a mile north of Martin Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 14.
On Feb. 15, the Oakwood Planning Commission recommended approval of Forestar Group Inc.’s request to rezone the property from single-family residential, highway business and agricultural to multi-family residential.
The subdivision would feature a clubhouse and swimming pool, with houses ranging in price from high $200,000s to mid -$300,000, said Brian Rochester, of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates.
Also, the subdivision would be developed by the same company that is building the 255-home Prescott subdivision off McEver Road in Oakwood, across from West Hall High School. That development features a 16-acre site off Chamblee Road for commercial development.
Oakwood City Council
What: Public hearings concerning proposed 500 new housing units and 51-acre industrial site
When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 8
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle
Land-use change requested in plan for 290 apartments
Atlanta-based Oxford Properties LLC is asking Oakwood to change its land-use designation from commercial to residential for the area where it wants to build 290 apartments.
The commercial designation there now is part of the city’s long-range comprehensive plan, which lays out what city staff believe is the most appropriate use for land within city limits.
Oxford is trying to assemble six pieces of property for the complex, which would be built near Plainview Road and run south along Ga. 13, overlooking I-985.
If it can change the land-use designation, the developer would then have another hoop to jump through to enable the project to move forward – seeking a rezoning from highway business to planned residential development.
Rezoning sought for land being eyed by Fortune 300 company
LPC Oakwood LP is seeking to rezone 51 acres off W White Road and H.F. Reed Industrial Boulevard from light industrial to heavy industrial for the purpose of “distribution and manufacturing.”
A so far unnamed Fortune 300 company is one of two prospects for industrial space in Oakwood, and is expecting to employ 150 employees, according to a city document.
The property is near Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Interstate 985.
Two buildings with a total of about 423,000 square feet have been put up at the site, on either side of W White Road and facing H.F. Reed. They are mostly completed, except for landscaping and some other work, said Jay Mitchell of LPC.
“We like (the site), the folks who have looked at it like it. We like everything about being in Oakwood,” Mitchell said.