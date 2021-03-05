2 housing, 1 industrial proposal go before Oakwood City Council on March 8

Rezoning sought for 202-home subdivision

A 202-home subdivision is proposed off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 south of Plainview Road.

The 67-acre development would be between Parks Road and Warren Road, about a mile north of Martin Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 14.

On Feb. 15, the Oakwood Planning Commission recommended approval of Forestar Group Inc.’s request to rezone the property from single-family residential, highway business and agricultural to multi-family residential.

The subdivision would feature a clubhouse and swimming pool, with houses ranging in price from high $200,000s to mid -$300,000, said Brian Rochester, of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates.

Also, the subdivision would be developed by the same company that is building the 255-home Prescott subdivision off McEver Road in Oakwood, across from West Hall High School. That development features a 16-acre site off Chamblee Road for commercial development.