160 townhomes proposed near Candler Road

A developer wants to build 160 two-story townhomes west of Candler Road in East Hall.

The site plan shows the proposed units spread among 20 buildings on nearly 40 vacant acres at 2522 Lee Land Road, near Webb Girth Road. Lee Land Road flows into Candler Road, a busy, largely industrial corridor.

Surrounding land is “developed with a mixture of residential uses,” according to a Hall County planning report. Also nearby is Gold Creek Foods, a poultry processing facility built in 1965.

The nearly 1,500-square-foot units would have three bedrooms, a patio, porch and one-car garage, according to a map submitted with the proposal. Price points weren’t available.

The development will have about 24 acres of green space that’s “heavily wooded and will remain undisturbed in its natural state,” according to developer John Roberts.

Roberts is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to planned residential development to allow for the project. The development is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Hall planning staff recommends denial of the project.

The development would provide “alternative housing options located in a region with expanding employment opportunities along the Candler Road corridor but at a much greater residential density than” allowed under the county’s comprehensive land-use plan, according to the planning document.

The planning board will forward a recommendation of denial or approval to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will hold a public hearing and take a final vote on the matter at its Oct. 14 meeting.



