$15.5 million land sale in South Hall has Hollywood ending

More Hollywood is coming to Hall County.

A 446-acre estate at 3509 Tanners Mill Circle in South Hall that sold for $15.5 million on Aug. 16 “will be used in a new television series project being produced in our area very soon,” said Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president.

She couldn’t give specifics about the project, deferring instead to a location scout who was unable to provide additional information as of Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“We are delighted that being a Georgia Camera Ready community has attracted another major network television series to Hall County,” Dickson said in an email. “We look forward to working with the production team to identify potential filming locations across the county.

“A production like this provides a much appreciated influx of revenue aside from the purchase of property. Film productions hire local talent, purchase building supplies and other materials locally, pay for utilities and other services, and acquire goods and services from businesses throughout the community.

“We are excited about this new series and wish the production team great success.”

Georgia launched the Camera Ready program in 2010 to train and certify Georgia counties to work with production companies. Hall County has been the home of several productions, including the popular Netflix series “Ozark,” which is completing its fourth and final season.

Hall County records show the estate was sold by Milton Robson, a longtime commercial property owner in Hall, and others to Pocket Square Properties LLC of Los Angeles.

A California Secretary of State document shows that Pocket Square is managed by XOF Studios LLC. The document also mentions a CEO, Charlie Collier, who is Fox Entertainment’s chief executive officer.

An August press release from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties describes the 446 acres as “rolling, fenced pastures, a winding river with waterfalls and lake all surrounding the main residence built of stone and a very rare, red slate roof.”

“Massive patios wrap around the house to enjoy views of the exceptionally maintained property. Covered bridges lead to a 40,000-square-foot-luxury car facility, offices, and a saloon and viewing area.”