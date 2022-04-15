A 101,000-square-foot self-storage building could be coming to this spot in Gainesville

A huge self-storage facility may be coming to West Ridge Road near Interstate 985 in Gainesville.



West Ridge Storage LLC is proposing to build a 101,000-square-foot climate-controlled building at 891 West Ridge Road behind the QuikTrip convenience store off West Ridge and E.E. Butler Parkway/U.S. 129.

The two-story development was recommended for approval earlier this week and moves on to the Gainesville City Council for a final vote on May 3.