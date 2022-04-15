A 101,000-square-foot self-storage building could be coming to this spot in Gainesville

A huge self-storage facility may be coming to West Ridge Road near Interstate 985 in Gainesville.
West Ridge Storage LLC is proposing to build a 101,000-square-foot climate-controlled building at 891 West Ridge Road behind the QuikTrip convenience store off West Ridge and E.E. Butler Parkway/U.S. 129.
The two-story development was recommended for approval earlier this week and moves on to the Gainesville City Council for a final vote on May 3.
According to city planning documents, operating hours for the facility would be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and access would be from West Ridge Road, which runs between E.E. Butler Parkway and Athens Street.
The property, which would also sit next to Black and Cooley drives, is mostly wooded with no structures.
The development’s location next to I-985 made the project ideal, said Steve Gilliam, a Gainesville lawyer representing West Ridge Storage.
Plus, it won’t have any school impacts and “it doesn’t make any noises or odors,” he said.
West Ridge Storage is seeking to rezone the property from regional business to light industrial for the project.
City officials also are recommending approval of the project with conditions, saying in a planning report that the development “appears suitable given the adjacent and nearby zoning and land uses along West Ridge Road.”
The area has industrial uses, including Cargill Inc., which would be across the road from the storage building.