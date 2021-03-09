1 housing, 1 industrial proposal get Oakwood City Council approval

Rezoning OK’d for 202-home subdivision

A 202-home subdivision off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 south of Plainview Road was approved..

The 67-acre development will be between Parks Road and Warren Road, about a mile north of Martin Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 14.

Forestar Group Inc. was seeking to rezone the property from single-family residential, highway business and agricultural to multi-family residential.

The subdivision will feature a clubhouse and swimming pool, with houses ranging in price from high $200,000s to mid -$300,000, said Brian Rochester, of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates.

Also, the subdivision will be developed by the same company that is building the 255-home Prescott subdivision off McEver Road in Oakwood, across from West Hall High School. That development features a 16-acre site off Chamblee Road for commercial development.

Rezoning OK’d for 51-acre industrial site

LPC Oakwood LP got approval for a rezoning of 51 acres off W White Road and H.F. Reed Industrial Boulevard from light industrial to heavy industrial for the purpose of “distribution and manufacturing.”

A so-far unnamed Fortune 300 company is one of two prospects for industrial space there, expecting to employ 150 employees, according to a city document.

The property is near Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Interstate 985’s Exit 14, which fully opened in early 2020.

Two buildings with a total of about 423,000 square feet have been put up at the site, on either side of W White Road and facing H.F. Reed. They are mostly completed, except for landscaping and some other work, Jay Mitchell of LPC has said.

Land-use request for 290 apartments delayed

At the developer’s request, a vote was postponed until next month on Atlanta-based Oxford Properties LLC’s request to change the land-use designation from commercial to residential in an area where it wants to build 290 apartments.

The commercial designation there now is part of the city’s long-range comprehensive plan, which lays out what city staff believe is the most appropriate use for land within city limits.

Oxford is trying to assemble six pieces of property for the complex, which would be built near Plainview Road and run south along Ga. 13, overlooking I-985.

If it can change the land-use designation, the developer would then have another hoop to jump through to enable the project to move forward – seeking a rezoning from highway business to planned residential development.