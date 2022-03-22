Clermont to hold public hearings for comprehensive plan updates





The planning process is designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input, said Adam Hazell, the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission’s planning director. Clermont’s plan will likely focus on containing growth along Cleveland Highway, but it will be up to public input, Hazell said.

Public hearings will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 29, April 18 and May 16 at the Chattahoochee Center at 639 Main St.

The first meeting will walk through the basics of the document, the planning process and how the comprehensive plan is used to help guide community policies and programs. The subsequent meetings will review the needs and goals for Clermont and what the Town can do in preparation for the future, Hazell said.

Residents can also fill out an online survey to give their thoughts on select issues and priorities for the community. This survey will be accessible through April 15 on Clermont’s website.