Proposed congressional redistricting map would draw U.S. Rep. Clyde out of current district

A proposed map for new congressional districts in Georgia would draw U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, out of Hall County’s district.

The map, submitted Monday, Sept. 27, by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Sen. John F. Kennedy, chairman of the senate redistricting and reapportionment committee, is based on 2020 census data that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brain Kemp announced last week, the General Assembly will meet for a special session to redraw congressional and legislative districts on Nov. 3.

The special session is limited to 40 days by the state constitution unless three-fifths of the House and Senate both vote to extend it.

The proposed map is a starting point, and there is time for both public comment and proposals from other legislators before and during the upcoming session. The majority-Republican House and Senate would both have to agree on the new district lines. The next general election that this process would affect is Nov. 8, 2022.

The proposed map would still keep all of Hall County in one congressional district in District 9. But because Clyde lives in Jackson County, the new lines may take him to District 10. Under the proposed map, Jackson County and neighboring Madison, Elbert and Clarke counties would move from District 9 to District 10. The current map was last updated in 2013.

The U.S. Constitution does not require representatives to live in the district they represent, as long as they reside in the same state. The representative for District 10, Jody Hice, R-Greene County, is stepping down from his position to run for secretary of state.

Other notable changes for the area in the proposed map include all of Forsyth County being drawn into District 6, where previously it was part of Districts 7 and 9. Parts of Gwinnett County will be split between Districts 7, 9 and 10, where previously it was part of Districts 4, 7 and 10.

New lines will also need to be drawn for state legislature districts, which will take place during the special session, but no proposal for those districts has been proposed yet.



