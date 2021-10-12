Early voting underway in municipal races around Hall

Early voting in Hall County’s municipal elections began Tuesday and will run through Oct. 29.

Critics of Georgia’s new election law have worried that added restrictions, such as greater absentee voter ID requirements, will dampen turnout.

Turnout was light, but Craig Lutz, vice chairman of the Hall County Board of Elections & Registration, said it’s too early to tell if the new election law impacted overall voter turnout.

He said he was encouraged by the number of people who have voted by mail thus far.

“When people show up to vote on the first day, it’s always exciting,” Lutz said. “I remember when I was elected to the City Council in Flowery Branch, I think there were only 70 votes total in that race. Municipal races typically do not get large turnouts, so the fact that we did have people show up on the first day, and the fact that so many people requested absentee-by-mail ballots is encouraging in the fact that it looks like a lot of people are really engaged in civic activities that are going on.”

Lutz, who was appointed by the Republican Party, noted that the races are nonpartisan and doesn’t believe that the new election law will hinder the voting process.

“I never saw the election law as being any kind of hindrance towards elections,” he said. “If anything, I believe it just clarifies and makes the voters more confident in the elections.”

Early voting polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Oct. 29, and Saturdays Oct. 16 and 23.