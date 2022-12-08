Why students at Gainesville City Schools will get out early Friday

All schools in the Gainesville City school district will close an hour early Friday, Dec. 9, in anticipation of the state championship football game.
Gainesville City Schools spokeswoman Joy Griffin said schools are releasing early to give everyone enough time to prepare and travel to the game.
It has been 10 years since Gainesville High School’s football team has made it to the state finals. In 2012, the team won its first and only GHSA state championship.
The Red Elephants will face off against the top-ranked Langston Hughes High School Panthers at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m. Friday and will air live on GPB TV.
Tickets can be purchased on GoFan.co, and all parking is $25 through Ticketmaster.