Why school systems are asking parents to be patient as students return to class

That is on par with last year, when the district was short about 30 drivers, but Hobbs said more drivers are out on medical leave this year.



Hobbs said they were in “survival mode” last year, and while they’re feeling even more pressure this year, he did strike a more optimistic tone.

That is because the system has received a flood of applications in recent weeks.

The school board approved $3,000 employee raises in this year’s budget, which means starting bus drivers will now make about $18,732 per year. The average salary is $22,127, and drivers with more than 30 years of experience can make $25,523.

That pay raise was followed by a successful marketing campaign.

“When you see a 20% pay raise, that always gets people's attention,” Hobbs said. “And so once that was approved, we put some signs out and hung some banners in the community, and I think a lot of people saw those signs.”

But they’ve also received more applications for another, more peculiar reason.

On July 21, WSB-TV Channel 2 inaccurately reported that “bus drivers earn more money per hour than many teachers” in Hall County Schools.

That claim is not accurate, Hobbs said, and Channel 2 later issued a correction.

But that mistake has produced a major upside for his department.

“My department has benefited from their error,” he said, laughing. “We were already getting more applicants due to our advertising, but when that story came out it really changed.”

Since then, they have received an “unprecedented number of applications.”