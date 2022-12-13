Why Hall County Schools plans to conduct a pay study

Hall County Schools will conduct a salary study to find out whether employee pay is competitive with neighboring school districts and the private sector, with the goal of attracting and retaining workers.

The Hall school board on Monday unanimously approved $50,000 to fund the study, which will be carried out by a consulting agency based in Gwinnett County called MMG Solutions.

“We want to make sure that we're not at a competitive disadvantage with our neighbors,” Superintendent Will Schofield said to the board.

The goal is to find out whether paying employees more or awarding them for prior experience might make it easier to attract and retain employees.

“We need to be able to compare our salaries to our neighbors, not only to contiguous neighbors, but districts of similar size and across the state, and in some cases, private sector jobs,” said Brad Brown, assistant superintendent of human resources.

The goal, Brown added, is “to see if we are in line with what a (paraprofessional) is making in another district or a bus driver or an IT worker.”

For many positions, Hall doesn’t currently pay employees for experience they have prior to joining the school district. The results of the study could change that for some positions, though it will likely be another six months before the study is completed.

“Someone moved from south Georgia, and she had 20 years of experience as a school secretary,” Brown said. “If she comes up here, she’d start at zero. And so most of them are like, ‘I can't afford that cut,’ so they go to another district.”

Brown emphasized that the purpose of the study is not necessarily to give employees pay raises, but it may turn out that way if they realize certain positions are underpaid compared to other school districts or private sector jobs.

Hall already factors in prior experience for other positions, including teachers, nurses and bus drivers.

Hall County Schools hasn’t conducted a salary study since 1997, Brown said.