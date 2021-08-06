What Hall School System is doing to improve mental health









Mental health issues “have absolutely exploded even beyond where we were before the pandemic,” Schofield said. During a three-month span in 2020, the district saw as many mental health requests among students as it had typically seen in a whole year, he added.

“It really brings tears to your eyes, that now the average age of onset for an anxiety disorder is 5, 6 years old,” Schofield said. “So we've got kindergartners that are worried about the uncertainty of their time, the uncertainty in their own households, what they're seeing and hearing on television, and so it just breaks your heart. So all we've done is continue to stay the course.”

About three years ago, the district formulated a more robust and aggressive approach to mental health, Etterling said, one that was compelled by an alarming and ever-growing increase in student mental health episodes. Out of those meetings came a new three-tiered approach.

The first tier accounts for all students, Etterling said, and aims to raise awareness of mental health issues on a campus-wide level in schools, preparing teachers for spotting behaviors in children that may be cause for concern. At the second tier, students are paired with on-campus counselors to get the help they need, representing 20% of students. The third and final tier accounts for 3-5% of students, who are paired with health agencies off campus, those who may be suicidal or engaged in self-harm.

In Oct. 2020, the district received $2 million in federal funding through Project Aware, which allowed the district to hire three mental health professionals who guide and coordinate services across the district.

For the budget this year, the district will use much of the $21 million it received in CARES funding to bolster current initiatives and create new ones. For example, a pilot program will soon be tested in two schools, Friendship Elementary and White Sulphur Elementary, in which counselors will aim to spot intrinsic behaviors that may indicate problems which do not always readily rise to the surface.

Etterling is “very hopeful” that 2021 will prove a momentous year for the district in its efforts at improving the well-being of its students and further lay the groundwork for tackling its utmost priority.