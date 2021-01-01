What Hall, Gainesville schools are planning for reopening after winter break

Hall County and Gainesville City Schools are still on track to open as planned following winter break, according to district officials.

Stan Lewis, Hall’s community relations director, said as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, the system intends to start the spring semester with a hybrid A/B schedule from Jan. 5-8 for students taking classes in person.

In-person students with last names beginning with L through Z will attend school Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 7, and those with last names beginning with A through K will attend Wednesday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 8.