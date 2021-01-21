What Hall County families are saying about students returning to class in person

Jeremy Williams, superintendent of the Gainesville City School System, said over 50% of families requested to return to in-person classes. He said the school system is not in the position to allow families to alter their decision “due to scheduling, personnel needs, and services.”

Lewis said the first day back in classrooms went “well” and reported there is a lower number of positives among team members. Due to the smaller numbers of students in schools so far, Lewis said the system is able to focus on protocol and assess COVID-19 cases and numbers.

On Jan. 14, Lewis confirmed there were 48 staff positives, which decreased to 42 on Jan. 15. On Jan 19, it was down to 29 of 86 total COVID absences for students and staff and up to 36 staff absences the next day for 114 total. The system reports COVID absences for each school on its website.

“We feel we are in a really good place,” Lewis said.

Parents Meredith Pierce and Colleen Erin agreed with Lewis. Both mothers said they’re confident in the transparency and research conducted within the county, which is why they chose for their children to return to in-person classes. Pierce, who has two children at North Hall High School, said her children miss the social interaction that comes inside the classroom. Her children would prefer to return “all the way” instead of in the hybrid model but would rather be in school with a mask, than sitting at home.

Erin’s daughter's anxiety factored into the family’s decision to return to in-person classes. Last semester, Erin chose the virtual learning option. Her daughter spent the last few months anxious to reunite with her friends, teachers and an in-person setting.

Unlike last semester, Erin said she’s confident in the number of COVID-19 cases among schools and in the superintendent’s decisions.

“I’m excited to see her with her friends again, her smiling and learning like we all did before the pandemic,” Erin said. “The county and numbers are saying COVID-19 isn’t spreading in schools, and I’m confident in that.”