‘We anticipate being in the red a little’: 5 early takeaways from school budget talks

Hall County and Gainesville City school officials have begun mulling over the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and the early numbers are not very encouraging.
Both school systems expect to be in the red, spending millions more than they bring in — perhaps $13-$19 million for Hall County Schools, and $1-$2 million for Gainesville City Schools.
There are two big reasons for the budget shortfall, officials say: employee raises and higher health insurance premiums.
These extras costs will be partly offset by higher local revenues in the form of property and vehicle taxes, and a 1% sales tax called E-SPLOST levied by both school systems.
But higher local revenues won’t be enough to stop the bleeding entirely.
“We anticipate being in the red a little,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said.
Employee raises
Gov. Brain Kemp approved $2,000 teacher raises, but non-certified school employees are not covered.
In the spirit of fairness, both school systems want to give all employees raises — such as custodians, bus drivers and lunchroom workers — which means they will have to shell out a lot of their own money, about $7.5 million more for Hall County Schools, and about $2 million more for Gainesville City Schools.
“It’s probably going to be the biggest one-year jump for school systems across the state that we’ve ever seen,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said of employee raises.
Rising health insurance costs
Health insurance premiums are also going up after lawmakers approved an increase in the monthly health insurance premiums public school districts must pay per certified employee.
Gainesville City Schools currently spends an average of $945 per month per employee. That number will rise to $1,580. “Overall, it’s about a $5 million increase to our budget,” Williams said.
Hall County Schools expects to pay a total of about $12.6 million more per year, according to Finance Officer Jonathan Boykin.
Will the property tax rate go up?
Jeremy Williams, superintendent for Gainesville City Schools, expects the millage rate to stay flat “at worst.”
Gainesville’s current millage rate is set at 6.195.
The millage rate is measured in mills. A mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in taxable property value.
“We don’t want to put an additional burden on our taxpayers,” Williams said.
Will Schofield, superintendent for Hall County Schools, said it's too early to say.
“It would be irresponsible to make a prediction when we have not even seen the (tax) digest yet,” he said.
Hall’s current millage rate is 15.99.
Will there be layoffs?
Officials say they don’t plan on laying off teachers.
“We need everybody we've got,” Schofield said. “I don't anticipate any of that.”
In fact, Gainesville will hire about 30 teachers, many of them special education teachers. About one-third of those hires will go to Gainesville High School, in areas such as math, science, social studies, language arts and career-oriented programs.
Reserve funds
Hall County Schools had about $75 million in reserve funds at the beginning of the year, and Gainesville City Schools has about $22 million.
“We're in great shape because we can cover this over a period of a few years,” Schofield said. “Fortunately, we have been extremely conservative and kept our reserve fund healthy.”
“But we need to be aware that this federal buffet that everybody has been lining up to for the last three years is coming to an end and start planning accordingly,” he said of federal spending.