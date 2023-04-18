‘We anticipate being in the red a little’: 5 early takeaways from school budget talks

Hall County and Gainesville City school officials have begun mulling over the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and the early numbers are not very encouraging.

Both school systems expect to be in the red, spending millions more than they bring in — perhaps $13-$19 million for Hall County Schools, and $1-$2 million for Gainesville City Schools.

There are two big reasons for the budget shortfall, officials say: employee raises and higher health insurance premiums.

These extras costs will be partly offset by higher local revenues in the form of property and vehicle taxes, and a 1% sales tax called E-SPLOST levied by both school systems.

But higher local revenues won’t be enough to stop the bleeding entirely.

“We anticipate being in the red a little,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said.

Employee raises

Gov. Brain Kemp approved $2,000 teacher raises, but non-certified school employees are not covered.

In the spirit of fairness, both school systems want to give all employees raises — such as custodians, bus drivers and lunchroom workers — which means they will have to shell out a lot of their own money, about $7.5 million more for Hall County Schools, and about $2 million more for Gainesville City Schools.

“It’s probably going to be the biggest one-year jump for school systems across the state that we’ve ever seen,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said of employee raises.