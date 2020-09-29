WATCH: Hall, Gainesville school superintendents discuss COVID-19, education during Times Talks virtual event

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield and Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams joined Shannon Casas, editor in chief at The Times, and Nathan Berg, education reporter, to discuss education and COVID-19 during a live virtual event Sept. 29 on Zoom.

Superintendents discussed the data they rely on as they make decisions, the procedures they have in place, who is quarantined and notified when positive cases arise and more in the hourlong Times Talks | With Hall, Gainesville school superintendents.

