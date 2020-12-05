UNG’s Gainesville campus is almost done with its $18.9 million expansion project. Here’s what to expect

Since officially acquiring the former Lanier Technical College property on July 1, 2019, the University of North Georgia is nearing the end of its Gainesville campus expansion renovations.



"We are about 90% complete, but the last 10% takes time," Bill Moody, director of facilities and operations on UNG's Cumming, Gainesville and Oconee campuses, said in a statement.

Ken Crowe, UNG’s assistant vice president for facilities, said the overall project will be finished in late spring 2021.

The renovated area that adjoins the Gainesville campus includes a 5,800-square-foot Student Health Services building, which opened Jan. 31, 2020; a 20,723-square-foot Film and Digital Media building; a 61,398-square-foot Arts and Technology building; and a 71,242-square-foot Health Science building.