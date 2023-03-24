UNG waiving $40 application fee until March 31

University of North Georgia is waiving its $40 application fee for all incoming freshmen through March 31.

Students must apply through their Georgia Futures account and use the code “ungadmissions” on page three of the application, the university announced in a press release Thursday.

The application fee for undergraduate students is being waived as part of the Georgia Student Finance Commission's Apply to College Initiative. This is the second round of application fee waivers offered this academic year, following Georgia Apply to College Month in November 2022. UNG is one of 43 institutions across the state participating in the initiative.

The waiver comes as colleges across the country face declines in enrollment. UNG is bracing for an estimated $5 million budget cut due to a drop in enrollment, which declined 8.6% from fall 2019 to fall 2022, from 19,748 to 18,046 students. So far, UNG has laid off three lecturers, and it sent a proposed budget reduction plan to the University System of Georgia last July.

But officials have said freshmen applications for the fall semester are up compared to this time last year, which is “an encouraging indicator that undergraduate enrollment seems to be stabilizing,” UNG spokesman Clark Leonard told The Times in January.

Learn more about applying to UNG on the Undergraduate Admissions webpage.