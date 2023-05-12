This West Hall student’s graphic design work has been picked up by Mercedes-Benz

Graphic design students at West Hall High School are already getting a taste of what it’s like to be a professional graphic designer.

A group of about 150 students recently competed to see who could design the best logo of Mercedes-Benz’s famous Sprinter van.

Sophomore Ali Svetz submitted the winning design. Her logo, which shows a silhouette of a man, a woman and their dog sitting on top of a sprinter van and gazing at the mountains, will be used in the company's lifestyle merchandise collection throughout the year.