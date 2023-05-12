This West Hall student’s graphic design work has been picked up by Mercedes-Benz

Graphic design students at West Hall High School are already getting a taste of what it’s like to be a professional graphic designer.
A group of about 150 students recently competed to see who could design the best logo of Mercedes-Benz’s famous Sprinter van.
Sophomore Ali Svetz submitted the winning design. Her logo, which shows a silhouette of a man, a woman and their dog sitting on top of a sprinter van and gazing at the mountains, will be used in the company's lifestyle merchandise collection throughout the year.
Caitlin Hickey, a graphic design teacher at West Hall High, said the opportunity to design a logo for Mercedes-Benz is one that even professional designers would be jealous of.
“I think even professional designers would put this in their portfolio,” she said.
Students designed the logo in Adobe Illustrator and used a photo of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as their reference, taking care to get all the details right.
“It's not like they could have just Googled a Sprinter van because it had to be the exact model,” Hickey said. “That's very difficult to do, and I think Ali did that very well.”
“All of the submissions were really, really great, but Ali really stood out as an option because I think a lot of people, especially pet owners, will really like hers.”
Mercedes-Benz Vans will also be hosting a tour for the top six student designers at the company’s headquarters in Sandy Springs.
“This is an opportunity to really partner with industry out there and really get our names out there, really show what our kids are doing in our classes and what we're capable of doing at this age,” Hickey said.