These Hall County principals are stepping down from positions

Two Hall County principals are stepping down, the school system announced Thursday.



Ashley Treiger, the principal at Sardis Enrichment School, will take a leadership role in another school system, while Jeri Lynn Hutchins, principal at Martin Technology Academy, will retire.

Treiger took over as principal at Sardis in November 2020 following the retirement of Neil Yarrington. She previously served for two years as the school’s assistant principal.

“I have loved my time as a Sardis Bobcat, both as an assistant principal and principal,” Treiger said. “The staff is top notch and some of the finest people with whom I have had the pleasure of working. They work tirelessly for our Bobcats and their dedication and loyalty are unmatched. Collectively, we have grown together and made significant progress in the teaching and learning at Sardis. I have been blessed to play a small role in this compassionate community of growing learners.”

Hutchins has spent her entire 30-year career in Hall County Schools, serving as teacher, assistant principal and principal. She taught at Spout Springs School of Enrichment, Friendship Elementary and Martin Elementary from 1993 to 2005. In July 2005, she was named assistant principal for Martin, and in 2018 assumed the role of principal.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to be a part of the Martin Elementary School community since the school opened in August of 2000,” Hutchins said. It has been a blessing to work for the Hall County School District. I will always treasure my time working with students, teachers and families over the past 30 years.”

“It is difficult to put into words how much the district appreciates the service and commitment of both Ms. Treiger and Ms. Hutchins,” Superintendent Will Schofield said. “Their leadership, focus, vision and compassion have contributed to the growth and well-being of students, families and their respective communities. We thank them and we wish them well on the next leg of the journey.”