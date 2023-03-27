These 4 Hall students named 2023 Georgia Scholars by DOE

The state DOE identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program, the department says. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

“These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities, and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools,” Superintendent Richard Woods said in a DOE press release.

“I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they'll continue to make us all proud."

Students must meet eight criteria in order to qualify, such as scoring a 1360 or higher on the SAT or a composite score of 31 on the ACT; a GPA of 3.75 or higher; and participation in extracurricular activities and demonstrated leadership in school clubs.

Hall County Schools’ 2023 Georgia Scholars are below: