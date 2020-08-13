These 2 nonprofits are offering Gainesville students a place for online learning

By paying per week — $110 for YMCA members and $135 for non-members — parents and guardians can bring their children to the J.A. Walters Family YMCA at 2455 YMCA Drive in Gainesville. Allman said kids will have around-the-clock assistance with their schoolwork from staff members, who will make sure they’re meeting the appropriate log-in times and completing their assignments.



Enrolled children will be able to stay at the YMCA from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Allman said the organization will offer the weekly program to Gainesville City Schools students, from kindergarten to eighth grade, through Friday, Sept. 4.

The YMCA asks parents to provide a printed weekly school schedule and label all their children’s supplies, including electronics and headphones. Kids are also required to bring lunch and an afternoon snack.

Like the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Clubs also saw a huge need for Gainesville children with working parents, said Brenda Bohn, development and communications director.

“We recognize that this has been a difficult time for kids,” she said. “There has been a significant learning loss from virtual learning, and we want to help keep kids on track.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs will hold weekly tutoring and online learning assistance from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for students ages 6 to 18. The program will last from Aug. 17 to Sept. 4 and take place at three of the organization's Gainesville locations: the Downey Club at 1 Positive Place, the Teen Center at 5 Positive Place and the Joseph F. Walters Club at 2094 Memorial Park Drive.

To register, kids must be a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs. The cost to attend is $50 a week per child.

In addition to focusing on schoolwork, both organizations will provide enrichment activities throughout the week. Allman said students at the YMCA can participate in swimming, arts and crafts and social distancing group games. Those in the Boys & Girls Clubs’ program will be able to join in arts and crafts, music lessons and socially distanced outdoor and indoor games.

To help protect staff, volunteers and students from COVID-19, both organizations have put in place various protocols.

Bohn said the Boys & Girls Clubs normally serves over 1,000 kids but has lowered its capacity to 300 to limit the spread of COVID-19. Kids will also be placed in small groups with a 1-to-9 or 1-to-15 staff-to-student ratio.

Allman said the YMCA intends to check the temperatures of children who enter the facility with a contactless thermometer and ask them several questions about their health.

“We will try to practice social distancing as much as we can,” she said. “If there was a kid that got sick throughout the day, we do have a sick room to isolate them from the rest.”

Both Allman and Bohn said the nonprofits encourage all kids to wear masks; however, face coverings are required for all staff and volunteers.

To register for the YMCA’s Learning Hub, visit gamountainsymca.org/ymca-learning-hub. People can sign up for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ program at boysgirlsclubs.com.