‘There’s a duality in me’: Meet East Hall’s Diego Gonzalez, a first-generation dual enrollment student with a competitive edge

But he also isn’t afraid to throw on the gloves from time to time, if only for a friendly sparring match with his pals — or a slightly less friendly match with someone who wants to test his mettle.



“It’s just the competition,” said Gonzalez, a senior at East Hall High. “That’s probably why I like it.”

“It’s a little different because I’m also in band,” he said. “I guess there’s a duality in me.”

Gonzalez credits his Mexican heritage for his competitive spirit. His favorite boxer is, naturally enough, Canelo Alvarez.

“There’s pride in everybody in whatever they do,” he said of growing up in a tightly knit Mexican household. “It brews, basically, a competitive nature in the family.”

The son of Mexican immigrants of humble means, he said his parents are adamant about the benefits of getting a good education.

“They didn’t have much,” he said. “My dad was from a ranch in Mexico. He didn’t have much. All they would eat is things that they produced with the chickens they had. So they had the bare minimum, essentially.”

Now living in Lula, his father is a welder and his mother works in manufacturing. They make a decent living, he said, but a blue-collar lifestyle has taken its toll.

“They work very long hours, and I can tell they’re tired,” he said. “Even though they’re not relatively that old, I can see that they’re far ahead of their years. And that just reminds me that I have a job to do, and that’s to get a job that isn’t so harsh on my body so that I’m able to help them out in their later years.”

“Even though they didn’t get the chance (to get an education), they said I have the chance,” he said. “And I’ve taken that seriously.”

Meg Jett, an academic advisor at Howard E. Ivester Early College, where Gonzalez has taken nine dual enrollment courses, spoke about the transformation he has made over the years, from a “very shy” eighth grader with no plans for the future to a leader who is more than eager to lend a helping hand to his fellow students.

“He genuinely loves helping other people, which is amazing because he's full of knowledge, and now he loves to share that knowledge,” Jett said.

“And he does it in a very kind way,” said Ivester Early College Dean Michelle Hood.

Gonzalez has his eyes set on a career in chemical engineering. He hasn’t quite honed in on a particular industry, but medicines is one consideration.

“Medication costs a lot, so I want to get into that and see if I can make some sort of change there,” he said. “I do have a diabetic friend that, on occasion, his insurance doesn't pay for his insulin.”

In the meantime, though, he’d like to try his hand in boxing and join a gym, a prospect that doesn’t exactly thrill his parents.

“They think I’m crazy when I say that,” he laughed.