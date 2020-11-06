Superintendent to recommend Ashley Hope as interim principal for Sardis Elementary School

Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday, Nov. 5 his decision to recommend Ashely Hope as Sardis Elementary School’s next interim principal.



If the Hall County Schools Board of Education approves of Schofield’s proposition during the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, Hope will assume her new role on Tuesday, Nov. 11. She will replace Neil Yarrington, who is retiring after nine years heading school and 23 years working in the district.

Scholfield said in a press release that the school will be in good hands under Hope’s leadership.

“She understands that strong relationships are at the foundation of community, school culture and solid instruction,” Schofield said in a statement. “She has a wide range of experiences in the field of education, which will serve her well as principal.”