Superintendent to recommend Ashley Hope as interim principal for Sardis Elementary School

Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday, Nov. 5 his decision to recommend Ashely Hope as Sardis Elementary School’s next interim principal.
If the Hall County Schools Board of Education approves of Schofield’s proposition during the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, Hope will assume her new role on Tuesday, Nov. 11. She will replace Neil Yarrington, who is retiring after nine years heading school and 23 years working in the district.
Scholfield said in a press release that the school will be in good hands under Hope’s leadership.
“She understands that strong relationships are at the foundation of community, school culture and solid instruction,” Schofield said in a statement. “She has a wide range of experiences in the field of education, which will serve her well as principal.”
Since 2018, Hope has served as the Sardis Elementary’s assistant principal. She began her education career in 1997 as a third grade teacher in Richmond County, moving on to teach kindergarten in Dekalb and Cherokee County school systems.
She has also worked as an assistant professor in teacher education at both the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Valdosta State University. From 2016-2018, she served as an assessment specialist at the Georgia State Department of Education.
“Sardis is a very special school, and one I consider the most caring place on Earth,” Hope stated. “Our staff are some of the best I have had the pleasure of working alongside, and I’m enthusiastic about Sardis’ future.”
