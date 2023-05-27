She grew up a Clemson Tiger, but Cherokee Bluff senior will cheer — quite literally — for UGA

M’Kaylah Jackson grew up a Clemson Tigers fan, with the undergraduate admissions address of 105 Sikes Hall on her mirror.
That allegiance is no more, as the Cherokee Bluff High School senior has been named a University of Georgia cheerleader.
“I toured Georgia and it really seemed like the place where I belong,” said Jackson, a Jefferson native who grew up in Hall County.
“I have so much Clemson merchandise stuff, and now I have to get away from it, so I’ve just been wearing a bunch of Georgia stuff.”
Excited about college, she spent a few minutes reflecting on the past four years at Cherokee Bluff.
She has been involved with the National Honor Society for the past three years.
“I’ve gotten to be their communications director the past two years, so I do all their social media,” Jackson said.
She has also been part of DECA, an organization for students interested in careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. She has won competitions in the organization.
Also, Jackson has been a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, service-based Interact and Youth Leadership Hall.
Clubs have been a key part of Jackson’s high school career.
“It’s been so fun,” she said. “Through extracurricular activities, I’ve gotten to meet so many different people that I don’t think I would have been able to meet if I didn't do it and had the opportunities given here.
“I feel like (school) has been fruitful. A lot of the different activities I’ve done have prepared me for the workforce and things I’ll hopefully be doing.”
Her goal is to become a social media manager for a sports team.
“I’d love to be able to stay” in the Atlanta area, said Jackson, whose parents are Greg and Monica Jackson.
As Cherokee Bluff’s senior class president, M’Kaylah will get to address her fellow classmates.
“I’m going to try not to cry during my speech,” she said.
Graduation will be a bittersweet time.
“You’ve been around the same people for 12 years and then, just like that, in a month or two, we’ll all be in completely different places,” Jackson said.