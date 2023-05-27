She grew up a Clemson Tiger, but Cherokee Bluff senior will cheer — quite literally — for UGA

M’Kaylah Jackson grew up a Clemson Tigers fan, with the undergraduate admissions address of 105 Sikes Hall on her mirror.

That allegiance is no more, as the Cherokee Bluff High School senior has been named a University of Georgia cheerleader.

“I toured Georgia and it really seemed like the place where I belong,” said Jackson, a Jefferson native who grew up in Hall County.

“I have so much Clemson merchandise stuff, and now I have to get away from it, so I’ve just been wearing a bunch of Georgia stuff.”