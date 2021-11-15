Where's the school bus? Hall County parents, this app has your answer

Where is the bus?

If you’re a parent in the Hall County School District and your child rides the bus, there’s now a way to get an answer to that question.

Thanks to the new MySTOP app launched last week and available for Apple and Android devices, you and your child can track your bus in real time on your smartphone or tablet, much like when you order food on a delivery app or wait for an Uber.



“You can literally see the bus while it’s moving,” said Edgar Flores, assistant transportation administrator, who oversaw the app’s launch, adding that the feedback from parents has been positive thus far.

The app starts to provide tracking information 15 minutes before a route starts, though parents may receive custom notifications sooner about a delay or even whether a substitute will be filling in for their regular bus driver.