SAT scores up in Hall, down in Gainesville

The Georgia Department of Education released state and district-wide SAT scores on Monday, with the Hall County School District coming in just above the state and national averages and the Gainesville City School System coming in just below.

Hall County also received higher participation than in 2019, with 1,017 students taking the test this year compared to 958 taking it the year before. The average score for Hall County students was 1045, just above the Georgia average of 1043 and the national average of 1030. The 1045 average was also an improvement on last year’s scores, when Hall students received a mean score of 1039.