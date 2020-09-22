SAT scores up in Hall, down in Gainesville

The Georgia Department of Education released state and district-wide SAT scores on Monday, with the Hall County School District coming in just above the state and national averages and the Gainesville City School System coming in just below.
Hall County also received higher participation than in 2019, with 1,017 students taking the test this year compared to 958 taking it the year before. The average score for Hall County students was 1045, just above the Georgia average of 1043 and the national average of 1030. The 1045 average was also an improvement on last year’s scores, when Hall students received a mean score of 1039.
“This is the first time any of us can remember Hall County students outpacing the state and the nation on the SAT,” Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement. “We celebrate this achievement.”
Gainesville students saw a notable decrease in participation, with only 207 students taking the test compared to 258 last year. The average score of 990 for Gainesville students is just below the state and national averages of 1043 and 1030, and also lower than last year’s average of 997 for Gainesville City Schools students.
Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green said he believed the decrease in participation was due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting some students who had planned on taking the test in the spring.
“We’re proud of our kids and the way that they’ve done,” Green added. “I think each of our college-bound students brings with them so much to that application. In addition to this score, students from Gainesville are coming with dual enrollment experience, AP experience, work-based learning experience. There’s always room for improvement, but this is one metric that we use.”