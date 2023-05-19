Sardis Elementary names new principal

Jim Carter has been named the new principal at Sardis Elementary.
Carter is currently the assistant principal at Myers Elementary.
“Mr. Carter’s compassion and courage will enable him to build relationships that are critical in continuing to move Sardis Elementary School forward,” Superintendent Will Schofield said in a news release Friday.
“His keen sense of process, as well as his expertise in early literacy, will be assets to student learning. We are excited for the Bobcat Nation and what the future holds for the students, the staff and the community,” he said.
Carter began his career in 1997 and has taught both elementary and middle school.
He holds a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
Carter and his wife, Rebecca, are Hall County residents and have six children and many foster children.