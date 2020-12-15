Riverbend Elementary will move to remote instruction after increase in staff absences

Beginning Wednesday, December 16, Riverbend Elementary School will move all in-person students to remote instruction for the final days of the semester, the Hall County School District announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The school district made the announcement a day after district officials said all in-person students at Hall County middle and high schools would switch to at-home learning from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 18, which is the last day before the winter break. Prior to that announcement, the system had canceled in-person instruction for five schools: Cherokee Bluff High, Cherokee Bluff Middle, Chestatee High, C.W. Davis Middle and East Hall High.

Gainesville City Schools also announced on Tuesday that its students would move to remote learning for the final days of the semester.

Riverbend Elementary's closure comes as the school has seen "a significant increase in teacher and staff absences" because of quarantine or positive cases of COVID-19, the district said Tuesday.

"We are finding it a challenge to adequately staff the building and deliver instruction," a news release on the Riverbend closure said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will notify parents prior to the end of the break regarding delivery of instruction for the first week in January."

The building will undergo a deep cleaning Tuesday evening, and teachers and staff not under quarantine will still have to report on Wednesday.