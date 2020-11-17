Remote or in-person learning? What most families in Hall and Gainesville are choosing

Gainesville and Hall County school families have made their choice for the spring semester, and a majority have chosen in-person learning.



During the Gainesville City Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 16, Superintendent Jeremy Williams shared that 657 students have opted to switch from online classes to face-to-face instruction and 116 will shift from face-to-face to online for next semester. As it stands, he said 92% of the around 8,000-student population will do in-person learning and 8% will go virtual.

“Over 50% of the initial number that attend virtual school are now coming back to us face-to-face in January,” Williams said. “Keep in mind, that’s 657 students who have not been in a structured classroom environment since March.”

Kevin Bales, Hall’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said 87% of Hall students will undergo in-person learning and 13% have chosen to go virtual next semester. The system has around 27,000 students enrolled. Of those who switched for the next semester, Bales said 85% requested to move from virtual to in-person and 15% reverted from in-person to virtual.